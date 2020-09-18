Menominee man convicted of second degree murder loses appeal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -A Menominee man that was convicted of second degree murder has lost an appeal after being resentenced last year in Menominee Circuit Court

Ihander was originally sentenced to 40-50 years in prison for the Sept. 2015 stabbing death of Jolene Eichhorn. A jury found Ihander guilty in Feb. 2017.

In 2019, his sentence was appealed and due to an error in a pre-sentencing report, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled for a resentencing.

Ihander was resentenced to 31 years to 50 years in prison. He filed another appeal against that ruling.

Thursday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that his sentence will be upheld.

He’s serving his time at a prison in Saginaw.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.