Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert to be livestreamed Sunday

“Symphony in the Park” is happening at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphony in the Park” on Sunday afternoon on Facebook Live.

The concert has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the cool weather forecast on the orchestra’s rehearsal nights.

All 200 free tickets have been claimed; however the concert will be live streamed on the Marquette Symphony Orchestra Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The performance at the Presque Isle Park Bandshell is sponsored by Range Bank.

Under the direction of Maestro Octavio Mas-Arocas, members of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra will present orchestral favorites outdoors. It’s the MSO’s first performance as an orchestra since February. Because of COVID-19 regulations, the outdoor performance is limited to 200 audience members. All social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced and face masks are required.

The program includes:

Overture to Barber of Seville by Rossini

Selections from West Side Story by Bernstein/arr. Mason

Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Brahms

“Waltz” from Masquerade by Khachaturian

An Outdoor Overture by Copland

Star Wars Medley by Williams/arr. Burden

Russian Sailors' Dance by Gliere

“Hoe-Down” from Rodeo by Copland

Finale from Overture to 1812 by Tchaikovsky

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSP investigating animal cruelty incident in Kinross

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Sault Ste. Marie Post says it was reported a dog was shot in the upper right arm area at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Ap

Trump: Michigan election official a ‘hater’ in ballot snafu

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the “computer glitch” causing the error was solved.

VOD Recordings

Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert to be livestreamed Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert to be livestreamed Sunday

News

Rep. LaFave plan to honor military hero signed into law

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Rep. LaFave honors fallen military hero with House Bill 4228.

Latest News

News

Construction nearly done on Stuga North Veterinary Care, Marquette’s newest vet clinic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Stuga North Veterinary Care construction nearly complete, set to open mid to late October

News

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly offers a chance to win a Ford Mustang

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The drawing will be held Friday evening.

News

DNR update on CWD testing ahead of hunting season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The DNR updated citizens on CWD deer testing check stations ahead of hunting season

News

Behind the scenes of St. Vincent de Paul

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The warehouse in Escanaba takes in donations, sorts, and cleans them before being transported to the store.

News

New Peninsula Federal Credit Union site almost open

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The new credit union will give the staff room to grow and offer some new features.

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System undergoing rennovations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
At Thursday night’s virtual board of trustee’s meeting, the board voted to not have the cost surpass $1 million.