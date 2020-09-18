Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert to be livestreamed Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents “Symphony in the Park” on Sunday afternoon on Facebook Live.

The concert has been moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the cool weather forecast on the orchestra’s rehearsal nights.

All 200 free tickets have been claimed; however the concert will be live streamed on the Marquette Symphony Orchestra Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The performance at the Presque Isle Park Bandshell is sponsored by Range Bank.

Under the direction of Maestro Octavio Mas-Arocas, members of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra will present orchestral favorites outdoors. It’s the MSO’s first performance as an orchestra since February. Because of COVID-19 regulations, the outdoor performance is limited to 200 audience members. All social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced and face masks are required.

The program includes:

Overture to Barber of Seville by Rossini

Selections from West Side Story by Bernstein/arr. Mason

Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Brahms

“Waltz” from Masquerade by Khachaturian

An Outdoor Overture by Copland

Star Wars Medley by Williams/arr. Burden

Russian Sailors' Dance by Gliere

“Hoe-Down” from Rodeo by Copland

Finale from Overture to 1812 by Tchaikovsky

