Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly offers a chance to win a Ford Mustang

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Hancock is reminding people they only have one day left to enter the Mustang Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is a fundraiser for the group that provides volunteer services to the elderly in Upper Michigan.

One of the most important of those services is medical transportation. The grand prize is a 2011 convertible red Ford Mustang.

“It’s really become our signature fundraiser in the summer, all of the money raised from this goes directly to our medical transportation program so it’s a crucial fundraiser we do for a very important program that we provide,” said Cathy Kass-Aten, Executive Director for the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly.

The group is hoping to raise about $40,000 with the sweepstakes. Other prizes include a Door County, Wisconsin weekend getaway and a $250 Visa gift card.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.