Lakeview Arena prepares to reopen October 2

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After serving as a temporary shelter for Room at the Inn’s guests for the last six months, Lakeview Arena is preparing to reopen on October 2.

According to City of Marquette Parks and Recreation Coordinator Michael Anderson, professional cleaners have been brought in to ensure the arena is a safe place for athletes.

“We’ve done full disinfecting of all the surfaces, of the floors, and just kind of general cleanups to get the arena ready for the ice season,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be perfectly safe to bring people in.”

Although the doors will be open, Lakeview Arena is putting extra precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re eliminating locker room use; we have mask requirements both on and off the ice,” explained Anderson. “We’re asking only one guest per athlete in the building during practices, and then two guests per athlete in the building for games or competitions.”

Staff will follow a strict cleaning schedule and wipe down commonly touched surfaces often each day. As an added safety measure, some of the arena’s usual recreational activities will not be held this season.

“We’re starting the season without any open skates or drop-ins,” said Anderson. “We’re going to be opened for the organized sports, hockey practices, but we’re not exactly open to the public just yet.”

The arena’s compressors have been turned on, and the ice will be built next week. Anderson says although things will be different this season, he’s excited to have people back at Lakeview Arena.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.