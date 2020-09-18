Advertisement

Houghton Farmer’s Market entering end of season

The market will be open for another three Tuesdays, from 4:00p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Portage Lake District Library.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Fall weather and colder temperatures closing in, the Houghton Farmer’s Market is in the final days of its season — but that doesn’t mean its selection is any less extensive.

According to Judy Zei, the manager for the Farmer’s Market, there was a period of downsizing after COVID-19 hit in the spring, with a few vendors being cut from their slots in order to keep the market smaller, leaner, and ostensibly safer for both vendors and attendees. And, of course, the market requires vendors and patrons alike to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

But other than a little bump here or there, the market continues to do good business, even in uncertain times, as local vendors can attest.

James Niemala of Niemala Gardens is selling fresh fall produce, like squash and pumpkins, and was enthusiastic about the state of business, saying, “It’s been better — sales have been up this year. And the customers are great, and respectful of each other’s distance.”

Melanie Walls and Judy Lell of Osma Acres brought their own selection — strawberry jelly, eggplants, and more, from their family farm of almost twenty years. The two were also in high spirits regarding the market: “We’d like to thank the Houghton City for offering this to us... because this is the only market we come to," Melanie said, finishing with a laugh.

The link to the market’s Facebook page can be found here.

