Advertisement

Former NMU Basketball standout Echols will turn pro in Europe

Wildcats fifth all-time leading scorer
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Northern Michigan University men’s basketball standout, Naba Echols, has signed a professional contract with KK Alkar in Sinj, Croatia.

Echols graduated from NMU in December 2019 after finishing his career as a Wildcat fifth in program history with 1,760 points, averaging 17.3 points per game. He added 371 assists, 3.6 per game.

He scored a career-high 31 points against Saginaw Valley State University in 2016 and dished out a career best 10 assists against Purdue Northwest in 2018. His ability to get to the free throw was also often on display as he made 14 free throws in two games over his career.

The guard helped guide the Wildcats to two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament appearances with one appearance in the conference semifinals after earning First Team All-GLIAC recognition both his junior and senior seasons. He was also named Second Team All-GLIAC his sophomore season. During his senior season, he helped the Wildcats complete their first season sweep over Michigan Technological University since the 2005-6 season.

Echols was named GLIAC Player of the Week three times in his career He earned national notoriety during the season when he successfully banked in a three-pointer from his knees against Grand Valley State University, which put him on ESPN’s SportCenter’s Top 10.

He signed his contract Monday and has already arrived in Europe. Echols is listed as the team’s starting point guard as they prepare for the start of their season which begins September 19.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northern Michigan University names 2020-2021 Hockey Captains

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Joseph Nardi and Ben Newhouse will represent Wildcats on the ice.

Sports

Gov. Whitmer: Mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The governor has said a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

Sports

Former Wildcat Craighead joins ECHL

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Darien Craighead joins ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays

Sports

HS Football Game of the Week Preview - Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
HS Football season begins Friday with West-PAC match-up.

Latest News

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Sports

Former Wildcat Colla hired as assistant coach at Carroll College

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Former NMU Women's Basketball standout Alyssa Colla joins Carroll Pioneers

Sports

Game of the Week: Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football kicks off this Friday, and there’s plenty of great matchups across the Upper Peninsula. For week one, our Game of the Week is Gwinn at Hancock.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic