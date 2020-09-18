Former NMU Basketball standout Echols will turn pro in Europe

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Northern Michigan University men’s basketball standout, Naba Echols, has signed a professional contract with KK Alkar in Sinj, Croatia.

Echols graduated from NMU in December 2019 after finishing his career as a Wildcat fifth in program history with 1,760 points, averaging 17.3 points per game. He added 371 assists, 3.6 per game.

He scored a career-high 31 points against Saginaw Valley State University in 2016 and dished out a career best 10 assists against Purdue Northwest in 2018. His ability to get to the free throw was also often on display as he made 14 free throws in two games over his career.

The guard helped guide the Wildcats to two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament appearances with one appearance in the conference semifinals after earning First Team All-GLIAC recognition both his junior and senior seasons. He was also named Second Team All-GLIAC his sophomore season. During his senior season, he helped the Wildcats complete their first season sweep over Michigan Technological University since the 2005-6 season.

Echols was named GLIAC Player of the Week three times in his career He earned national notoriety during the season when he successfully banked in a three-pointer from his knees against Grand Valley State University, which put him on ESPN’s SportCenter’s Top 10.

He signed his contract Monday and has already arrived in Europe. Echols is listed as the team’s starting point guard as they prepare for the start of their season which begins September 19.

