DNR update on CWD testing ahead of hunting season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western U.P. Citizens' Advisory Council learned more about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing efforts in Upper Michigan. The group met viz Zoom Thursday night and heard from Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials about testing efforts with hunting season approaching.

According to wildlife experts, they’ll continue targeted surveillance, especially in CWD areas. However, due to limitations from covid-19 and a testing backlog many of the check stations will be closed except for a handful of days or by appointment.

“Because of the limited resources, what you’re going to see this year is the check stations curtailed dramatically, especially since we’re not back in the offices, so almost all U.P. stations will be closed except November 15 through the 18 and staff will be in the parking lots on those days to check deer,” said Bill Scullon from the Wildlife Division of the Michigan DNR.

Outside of specific dates and locations, if hunters wish to have their deer checked the DNR is asking them to seek out private labs for testing.

