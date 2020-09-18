Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reports ‘significant increase in local cases’

DICKINSON, IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) is reporting a “significant increase” in coronavirus cases in the two counties the department serves.

The health department says in the last month, cases have been increasing more than previous months. As of Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:35 p.m. eastern, Dickinson County is at 93 confirmed cases and Iron County has 62 confirmed cases. In just the last week, Dickinson County increased by 19 cases, and Iron County reported 18 new cases.

DIDHD says they’ve been contact tracing and contacting any individuals they need to notify of exposures within 24 hours of the department being notified.

“We are well trained in asking questions in a manner to get the most information we possibly can. We are asking about workplaces, locations that are visited, social gatherings, and travel. We are asking where they’ve been and the nature of visits and interactions,” said Community Health Services Director, Ruth Manier.

The Iron County Medical Care Facility (ICMCF) has also seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff members at its facility in Crystal Falls.

Through Sept. 17, the facility has confirmed 12 staff cases and four resident cases. Because of this, there currently is no visitation to the facility, and testing continues weekly for staff, and until there are no positive cases for 14 days among residents who consent to being tested.

