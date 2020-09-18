Advertisement

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department reports ‘significant increase in local cases’

This includes some staff cases reported at the Iron County Medical Care Facility.
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON, IRON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) is reporting a “significant increase” in coronavirus cases in the two counties the department serves.

The health department says in the last month, cases have been increasing more than previous months. As of Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:35 p.m. eastern, Dickinson County is at 93 confirmed cases and Iron County has 62 confirmed cases. In just the last week, Dickinson County increased by 19 cases, and Iron County reported 18 new cases.

DIDHD says they’ve been contact tracing and contacting any individuals they need to notify of exposures within 24 hours of the department being notified.

“We are well trained in asking questions in a manner to get the most information we possibly can. We are asking about workplaces, locations that are visited, social gatherings, and travel. We are asking where they’ve been and the nature of visits and interactions,” said Community Health Services Director, Ruth Manier.

For more information on contact tracing and notifying close contacts, or releasing possible COVID-19 exposure sites, click here.

The Iron County Medical Care Facility (ICMCF) has also seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases among staff members at its facility in Crystal Falls.

Through Sept. 17, the facility has confirmed 12 staff cases and four resident cases. Because of this, there currently is no visitation to the facility, and testing continues weekly for staff, and until there are no positive cases for 14 days among residents who consent to being tested.

More COVID-19 confirmed cases daily seems to be a trend U.P.-wide, as Friday, Upper Michigan reported 51 new cases of coronavirus in nine counties. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in all of Upper Michigan, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

