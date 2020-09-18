Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System undergoing renovations

At Thursday night’s virtual board of trustee’s meeting, the board voted to not have the cost surpass $1 million.
The DCH building
The DCH building(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Emergency department renovations will be underway at Dickinson County Healthcare System, in Iron Mountain.

At Thursday night’s virtual Board of Trustee’s meeting, the board voted to not have the cost surpass $1 million. This will come after the lobby renovation is done. The hospital’s CEO and President, Chuck Nelson, said the lobby should be complete this week.

“We’re doing the ED renovation, which is going to be a very significant enhancement to that whole part of the facility, inpatient flow, and privacy, and infection control so a lot of things happening there,” he said.

The hospital is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, and around northern Wisconsin.

Nelson says DCH continues to work with the USDA on their loan, but there are no new developments. The hospital continues to see a positive bottom line in revenue for the month.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aircraft flying low over Marquette Sept. 18 2020

Updated: moments ago
Aircraft flying low over Marquette Sept. 18 2020

News

Air Force C-130J flies along Marquette lake shore Friday morning

Updated: moments ago
|
By TV6 News Team
It’s not something you see often in Marquette.

News

UPDATE: M-28 open again at M-123 in Chippewa County after crash late Friday morning

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both lanes are closed following the crash.

News

Crash at M-28 and M-123 in Chippewa County Sept. 18, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crash at M-28 and M-123 in Chippewa County Sept. 18, 2020

News

2 Houghton-Portage Township staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Houghton Elementary and Houghton Middle/High School remain open.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified on Mackinac Island, in Mackinaw City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Most locations were establishments on Mackinac Island between September 12 and 13.

Political News

Judge blocks Michigan’s ban on transporting voters to polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A form of the prohibition has been on the books since 1895.

News

Houghton Farmer’s Market entering end of season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with the Houghton Farmer's Market Manager Judy Zei about what it's like to run a farmer's market during a global pandemic, as well as a talk with local Houghton vendors about what they have to offer, as well as the challenges they've faced with their businesses and COVID-19.

News

Houghton Farmer's Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with the Houghton Farmer's Market Manager Judy Zei about what it's like to run a farmer's market during a global pandemic, as well as a talk with local Houghton vendors about what they have to offer, as well as the challenges they've faced with their businesses and COVID-19.

News

MSP investigating animal cruelty incident in Kinross

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Sault Ste. Marie Post says it was reported a dog was shot in the upper right arm area at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Ap

Trump: Michigan election official a ‘hater’ in ballot snafu

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the “computer glitch” causing the error was solved.