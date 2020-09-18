Dickinson County Healthcare System undergoing renovations

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Emergency department renovations will be underway at Dickinson County Healthcare System, in Iron Mountain.

At Thursday night’s virtual Board of Trustee’s meeting, the board voted to not have the cost surpass $1 million. This will come after the lobby renovation is done. The hospital’s CEO and President, Chuck Nelson, said the lobby should be complete this week.

“We’re doing the ED renovation, which is going to be a very significant enhancement to that whole part of the facility, inpatient flow, and privacy, and infection control so a lot of things happening there,” he said.

The hospital is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area, and around northern Wisconsin.

Nelson says DCH continues to work with the USDA on their loan, but there are no new developments. The hospital continues to see a positive bottom line in revenue for the month.

