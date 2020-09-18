Advertisement

Construction nearly done on Stuga North Veterinary Care, Marquette’s newest vet clinic

Stuga North Veterinary Care new construction in Marquette
Stuga North Veterinary Care new construction in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction on the newest veterinary clinic in Marquette is nearly complete. Thursday afternoon Dr. Tracy Nyberg unveiled the name of here newest venture, Stuga North Veterinary Care.

Nyberg has been working at the Bayshore Veterinary Hospital, but with her own business, now she hopes to bring a more personal touch to her clients and their pets.

“Building this, I kind of just wanted to get back to why I wanted to be a veterinarian and also build upon what I’ve learned in the last 9 years but try to keep more of a community, family feel,” said Dr. Nyberg.

Stuga North is expected to be open in mid to late October. Nyberg said she wanted her clinic to feel homey and welcoming, like a part of the neighborhood. So the name Stuga? It’s Swedish for cottage.

