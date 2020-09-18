Advertisement

Alert: M-28 closed at M-123 in Chippewa County due to crash late Friday morning

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both lanes are closed following the crash.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - M-28 at the intersection with M-123 in Chippewa County is closed following a crash last Friday morning.

In the video above, you can see a vehicle on its side in the ditch, as well as a motorhome across the highway. It appears another vehicle has smoke rising from it on the opposite side of the highway.

No other details were immediately available.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

