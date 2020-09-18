Air Force C-130J flies along Marquette lake shore Friday morning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a rare - and loud - sight along Marquette’s lake shore Friday morning.

It’s not something you see often in Marquette these days. Video shot just before 11:30 a.m. shows what appears to be a U.S. Air Force C-130J flying low over Presque Isle Park and the Lower Harbor in Marquette (in the Facebook post below, and the first clip in the video above). Video was also taken at Picnic Rocks in Marquette (second clip in video above).

TV6 & FOX UP are working to find out if this was a training flight or if there’s another explanation. Friday is the U.S. Air Force’s 73rd birthday.

Sawyer International Airport says the C-130J appears to be flying under visual flight rules which allows it to operate without continuous communication with airport personnel.

