MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for an easy, breezy summer sound before the Fall season really sets in, Yooper Uke Week is just the thing for you.

The event is co-sponsored by the Hiawatha Music Co-op, and its co-hosted by “Michigan’s Ukulele Ambassador,” Ben Hassenger, a ukulele enthusiast, singer-songwriter, and fantastic player.

Uke Week is split into two days — today, where a concert will be held at Blackrocks Brewery from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.. A number of other musicians will join Ben Hassenger for the event, such as Jeff Krebs, Brent Graves, and Doug Kitchel. Admission is free, and social-distancing and face-masks will be observed throughout the night.

The second day is a workshop this upcoming Saturday, also held at Blackrocks, from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. Attendees will go through several instructional sessions, ending in a group strum for all those present. If those attending don’t own ukulele’s, they will be provided by Yooptone Music.

Ben Hassenger, who will be performing a number of songs he wrote himself, was excited about returning to the U.P. for the concert, saying, "Lots of memories, lots of great memories up here, and making more memories.”

The link to Yooper Uke Week 2020′s Facebook page can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.