Advertisement

Whitmer administration: UP could move back to Phase 4 in reopening plan

Upper Michigan remains in Phase 5, but the governor says her administration is closely watching the rate of rising COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, speaks at a press conference in Lansing, Sept. 16, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, speaks at a press conference in Lansing, Sept. 16, 2020.(State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A backwards step is possible for Upper Michigan in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s phased reopening plan.

The U.P. remains in Phase 5, but the governor says her administration is closely watching the rate of rising COVID-19 cases in the U.P. and Traverse City regions.

“We’re very concerned about the numbers and what we’ve been seeing consistently coming out of those two regions in particular,” Whitmer said at a Wednesday press conference.

Michigan’s chief medical executive says the state health department is comparing the Upper Peninsula’s numbers to other parts of the state.

“We’re certainly watching the northern part of the state, especially in the Upper Peninsula,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “I can say that they’ve been at a rate of over 40 cases per million since the beginning of July, and it also looks like the Upper Peninsula may be in line with some of the numbers in other areas of the state that are in Phase 4. So we’ll continue to look at that closely to see if we need to make any additional policy changes.”

As it stands right now under current executive orders, a regression to Phase 4 would mean tighter protocols for U.P. schools and outdoor gatherings would be limited to 100 people.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WOTS interview with Brian Cabell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Cabell talk about leaving Word on the Street and who's taking over

News

Holy Name Catholic School closed after COVID-19 case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Principal Joe Carlson told TV6 and FOX UP tonight there was a positive coronavirus test at the school.

News

Room at the Inn homeless move out of Lakeview Arena in Marquette

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Room at the Inn homeless moved out of an emergency shelter at Lakeview Arena as work on a permanent shelter nears completion

News

CTE Committee optimistic about the future of skilled trade jobs in Marquette and Alger Counties

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The CTE Committee of Marquette County met and shared an update on the state of CTE amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Northern Superior Health licensed to sell marijuana for recreational use

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers over 21 years of age can buy the product for non-medical reasons.

News

MAPS sees first positive covid-19 case at Superior Hills Elementary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette Area Public Schools reports positive covid-19 test at Superior Hills Elementary

News

Jeffers High School faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Adams Township School District Superintendent is continuing its closure after a faculty member tests positive.

News

West Iron County Public Schools reports COVID-19 positive student

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
In a letter addressed to West Iron Public School parents, staff and community members, the district announced that someone associated with the schools tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

News

Governor Whitmer addresses November election and COVID-19 in press conference

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Whitmer reminded Michiganders of their voting options.