Unseasonably cool air filters in
Widespread freeze tonight
A Canadian high pressure is moving in. It’s been bringing cooler and drier air. The coolest conditions will occur tonight into Friday morning as temperatures will drop to freezing for most. Then, a gradual warming trend develops during the end of the week with highs climbing back to the 70s next week.
Today: Mostly sunny and cool
- Highs: Low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south
Friday: Chill morning with temperatures starting the 30s. Otherwise, sunny and cool
- Highs: Low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder
- Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
- Highs: Mainly mid-60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers on the west
- Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday: Warmer and mostly sunny
- Highs: Low to mid 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and warm
- Highs: Mid to upper 70s
