Unseasonably cool air filters in

A Canadian high pressure is moving in. It’s been bringing cooler and drier air. The coolest conditions will occur tonight into Friday morning as temperatures will drop to freezing for most. Then, a gradual warming trend develops during the end of the week with highs climbing back to the 70s next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool

Highs: Low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south

Friday: Chill morning with temperatures starting the 30s. Otherwise, sunny and cool

Highs: Low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder

Highs: Upper 50s to around 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

Highs: Mainly mid-60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers on the west

Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday: Warmer and mostly sunny

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and warm

Highs: Mid to upper 70s

