Superior Hills Elementary to shift to online learning for 2 weeks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette elementary school is shifting all students to online learning for two weeks due to COVID-19.

After a positive case of COVID-19 was identified in a staff member earlier this week, the school began helping with contact tracing efforts through the Marquette County Health Department.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians Thursday, Sept. 17, Marquette Area Public Schools said a second staff member has since tested positive for COVID-19. Several other staff members and a small number of students were listed as close contacts, meaning those staff members and students must quarantine for two weeks, the school said.

“In consultation with the Marquette County Health Department, we have jointly concurred that, in the best interest of student and staff health and safety, Superior Hills should be closed to in-person learning through September 29,” MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders said in the letter.

At this time, it’s planned that the building will reopen for face-to-face classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Until then, all students will become online learners, Superior Hills said in the letter.

“We understand how difficult it is for families to make alternate arrangements on short notice for these upcoming days. Please know that we appreciate your help in stopping the potential spread of this disease through this quick action,” Saunders said. “Our staff has been diligent in wearing masks while working and complying with our strict district guidelines. We will continue to clean and disinfect light switches, door knobs/push bars, locker handles, toys, bathrooms, copy machines, etc. in addition to our regular cleaning and disinfecting schedule. All families will be notified as soon as we receive additional direction from the Health Department.”

