South Dakota man arrested for child porn in Rudyard area

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A South Dakota man was arrested in the Rudyard area for possession of child sexually abusive material.

On September 16, troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste Marie Post were contacted to assist the South Dakota Criminal Investigation Division with an investigation.

Troopers arrested 25-year-old Waylon Staricha formerly of Volga, South Dakota, for possession of child sexually abusive material. He was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail and arraigned on Thursday in the 91st District Court.

Staricha was released with a tether and a personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court on October 1, 2020.

