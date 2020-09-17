Advertisement

Room at the Inn homeless move out of Lakeview Arena in Marquette

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn’s guests are moving out of the temporary shelter at Marquette’s Lakeview Arena. Back in March, Lakeview opened the Olson Arena to the homeless as an emergency shelter amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Now five area churches have agreed to open back up and allow a rotating schedule for the homeless. Room at the Inn administration also paid a $900 bill to have the septic system at Lakeview professionally cleaned after used needles were found in the tanks. Executive Director for Room at the Inn, Nick Emmendorfer says he and the guests are very thankful for the city’s help.

“We were really looking at a dead end, I put out the request to the whole city and it was the city officials that stepped up and made it work here at Lakeview and they’ve let us stay now for almost six months and we’re getting out today and going back to the churches and honestly, if it weren’t for Mike Angeli and the rest of the city officials we wouldn’t have been able to make it through covid,” Emmendorfer said.

Work on a permanent shelter at Room at the Inn is expected to be completed within the next couple months.

