Advertisement

Restoration efforts to clean Marquette beaches

Volunteers team up to tidy the Lake Superior shoreline.
(WLUC File Photo)
(WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You know the lyrics “clean up, clean up. everybody everywhere?” That is exactly what happened today at Marquette’s Clark Lambros Beach Park, as volunteers of all ages came together to pick up litter and plant beach grass along Lake Superior.

Great lakes Conservation Corps’s project manager, Tyler Penrod, was pleased with the people who helped tidy up the lake shore.

“It means a lot to me to see people come out and spend their lunch break or even a couple hours of their day to make Marquette’s beaches prettier and more resilient to our weather here," Penrod said.

One of the event’s hosts was Superior Watershed Partnership, an award winning nonprofit organization that aims to prevent pollution and protect the environment through science-based programs.

While volunteers cleaned the beaches, Penrod explained how vital it was to plant new grass on the shoreline.

“Living on Lake Superior," he stated, "we have very strong winds and strong storms that can cause erosion to our beaches. To prevent that loss, we come out and plant beach grass.”

Trash bags and gloves were provided to all of those who participated in the restoration effort. One volunteer, Jane A. Ryan, was proud of her local community members stepping up and getting the job done.

“I have lived here for 50 years now," she said. "I have just been so impressed by how the local people value their community and put their time in to help keep it good.”

Ryan also says she would not turn down this opportunity for anything else.

“It feels right,” she continued. "I would not choose to do anything different if I had this option.”

With the litter picked up and the grass freshly planted, the beaches along Lake Superior are expected to look like brand new in the months to come.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Peninsula Federal Credit Union site almost open

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The new credit union will give the staff room to grow and offer some new features.

News

Dickinson County Healthcare System undergoing rennovations

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
At Thursday night’s virtual board of trustee’s meeting, the board voted to not have the cost surpass $1 million.

News

NMU Board approves COVID-19-related changes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Northern Michigan Board of Trustees approved campus committee recommendations to revise the winter 2021 semester academic calendar and to hold a virtual recognition ceremony celebrating the 2020 graduates.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Marquette County reports one new death, 34 new COVID-19 cases added UP-wide

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
MDHHS data shows one new death in Marquette County Sept. 17, bringing the county deaths to 12.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Sports

Gov. Whitmer: Mask order applies to Big Ten, but may be changed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor has said a face shield will suffice for players and the administration is open to potentially changing the order.

National

American Indian ancestral remains, objects returned from Finland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since 2016, the U.S. government, led by the U.S. Department of State, with support from Mesa Verde National Park and others at the Department of the Interior, has supported the associated Tribes in their request to repatriate certain items from the Nordenskiold collection identified as ancestral remains

News

Adams Township School District closes schools; changes mask policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The district now waits for the health department to clear students and staff

News

South Dakota man arrested for child porn in Rudyard area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
Troopers arrested 25-year-old Waylon Staricha formerly of Volga, South Dakota, for possession of child sexually abusive material. He was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail and arraigned on Thursday in the 91st District Court.

News

In-person choir rehearsals are being held at NMU

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
“Just hearing their voices in person and hearing them sing in harmony again is definitely good for the soul. I think it’s good for everybody.”