NMU Board approves COVID-19-related changes

By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Board of Trustees approved campus committee recommendations to revise the winter 2021 semester academic calendar and to hold a virtual recognition ceremony celebrating the 2020 graduates.

According to a press release, winter semester will be delayed one week with in-person classes starting Tuesday, January 19. This starting date falls just after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Spring break will be canceled and the semester will end on May 1, as originally scheduled.

These changes are related to a determination from the NMU Ad Hoc Calendar Committee that cancelling spring break would reduce the potential for COVID-19 virus transmission from other destinations to Marquette, eliminating the need to develop more safety protocols for returning to campus mid-semester. The committee was led by NMU Academic Senate Chair Norma Froelich and composed of faculty, staff and the president of ASNMU student government.

The board also approved an NMU Commencement Committee recommendation that the university hold a virtual graduation recognition ceremony and premiere the event online after the fall semester ends, most likely November 28. Those who qualify for graduation in May and August, or those who complete their studies this semester, will receive an official invitation to the ceremony.

“The Board of Trustees is very grateful for all the hard work Norma Froelich and the committee did on the calendar,” said Chair Steve Mitchell. “These are good, common-sense recommendations that will help NMU be as safe as possible for the students, faculty and staff next semester. We had hoped the virus issues would have been over by the December graduation, but that was not to be. The virtual graduation is designed to honor the graduates as best we can in this COVID-19 world. When we can have a regular commencement, all those who did not have one will be invited back to campus to participate.”

With their final action at today’s special formal session, trustees agreed to move their previously scheduled Sept. 24-25 meeting to be held on October 15-16.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

