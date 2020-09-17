New event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has identified a possible COVID-19 exposure site in Escanaba.

According to the health department, anyone who attended the Lake Shore Live 2020 event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds’ Ruth Butler Building on Saturday, Sept. 12, between 7:00 p.m. to close (roughly 11:00 p.m.), may have been exposed.

PHDM recommends those who attended monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact your medical provider should you begin to show symptoms. Symptoms include fever or chills, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, and diarrhea.

Health officials also advise everyone continues to wear a mask in public, avoids large gatherings and follows all social distancing guidelines. Also, avoid sharing personal items like utensils, water bottles and cell phones.

More information on COVID-19 in Delta and Menominee counties can be found on the Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties' website or Facebook page.

