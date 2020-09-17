New Peninsula Federal Credit Union site almost open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Federal Credit Union put its new sign out on the new site Thursday. For the past two years, a two-story credit union was under construction. Now, there are just a few months left until it’s complete.

The new credit union will give the staff room to grow and offer some new features. Some ATMs in the drive through will be high enough for pick-up trucks and there will be more parking.

“We strive to be a financial partner for the community, and it sort of goes along with the lighthouse that’s being installed behind me. We like to think of ourselves as a financial beacon for the community,” said Jim Veneskey, President and CEO of Peninsula Federal Credit Union.

Peninsula Federal Credit Union will keep the mill and Menominee branches open. The credit union has been serving the U.P. for nearly 80 years.

