New Peninsula Federal Credit Union site almost open

There is no grand opening date yet, but it should open within the next few months
New Peninsula Federal Credit Union site.
New Peninsula Federal Credit Union site.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Federal Credit Union put its new sign out on the new site Thursday. For the past two years, a two-story credit union was under construction. Now, there are just a few months left until it’s complete.

The new credit union will give the staff room to grow and offer some new features. Some ATMs in the drive through will be high enough for pick-up trucks and there will be more parking.

“We strive to be a financial partner for the community, and it sort of goes along with the lighthouse that’s being installed behind me. We like to think of ourselves as a financial beacon for the community,” said Jim Veneskey, President and CEO of Peninsula Federal Credit Union.

Peninsula Federal Credit Union will keep the mill and Menominee branches open. The credit union has been serving the U.P. for nearly 80 years.

