Advertisement

Marquette County to switch to single stream recycling in October

Certain municipalities will not collect recyclables for the rest of September
Marquette County prepares for single stream recycling
Marquette County prepares for single stream recycling(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After October 1, Marquette County will switch to single stream recycling.

Until that happens, Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Operations Director Brad Austin says certain municipalities, like the City of Negaunee, are not accepting recyclables.

“In some cases, municipalities have advised residents to hold material until we’re able to accept," Austin explained. "Other municipalities have other options. So until we come online, which right now, we hope to be accepting materials by the middle of October.”

Austin says anyone with questions about this month should contact their municipality.

Currently, Marquette County uses a dual stream system, meaning certain materials must be separated before disposal. With single stream recycling, fibers and rigids will no longer need to be separated.

Glass, however, is not included in single-stream recycling. According to City of Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy, some municipalities will accept glass separately for repurposing.

“Glass recycling will not be part of the single stream recycling," Cambensy said. "However, we are going to begin accepting glass, either in a separate collection or at a drop-off site in the near future.”

Cambensy says a benefit of single stream recycling is that it will keep more materials out of landfills.

“Single stream recycling typically has more volume associated with it. If we can increase the amount of material that’s being recycled, that’s less material going in the landfill, therefore extending the life of the landfill.”

Marquette County residents will soon get the new recycling guide in their mailboxes, which will answer more questions about the change. More information is also available at recycle906.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Delta County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Anyone who attended the Lake Shore Live 2020 event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds' Ruth Butler Building on Saturday, Sept. 12 could have been exposed.

News

Harbor Freight Tools Marquette Township store set to open Oct. 3

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community.

News

Electronics recycling becoming more popular in rural areas like Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Last year alone, rural communities in Michigan recycled more than 300,000 pounds of electronics.

Ap

Man who shot Michigan deputy kills himself, ending standoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was able to return home from a hospital to “begin his road to recovery.”

Latest News

Ap

Man who shot Michigan deputy kills himself, ending standoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff’s office says the deputy was able to return home from a hospital to “begin his road to recovery.”

State

Gov. Whitmer signs many bills into law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
A House Bill sponsored by Rep. Beau LaFave and a Senate Bill sponsored by Sen. Ed McBroom were both signed into law.

News

Update provided on Historic Vista Theater

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In 11 days the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 for the needed repairs.

News

Yooper Uke Week 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion about the on-going Yooper Uke Week 2020 with Tristan Luoma from the Concerts and Events Committee, and Ben Hassenger, the music event's host.

News

Yooper Uke Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
A discussion about the on-going Yooper Uke Week 2020 with Tristan Luoma from the Concerts and Events Committee, and Ben Hassenger, the music event's host.

News

Whitmer administration: UP could move back to Phase 4 in reopening plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Upper Michigan remains in Phase 5, but the governor says her administration is closely watching the rate of rising COVID-19 cases.