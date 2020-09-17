Marquette County to switch to single stream recycling in October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After October 1, Marquette County will switch to single stream recycling.

Until that happens, Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Operations Director Brad Austin says certain municipalities, like the City of Negaunee, are not accepting recyclables.

“In some cases, municipalities have advised residents to hold material until we’re able to accept," Austin explained. "Other municipalities have other options. So until we come online, which right now, we hope to be accepting materials by the middle of October.”

Austin says anyone with questions about this month should contact their municipality.

Currently, Marquette County uses a dual stream system, meaning certain materials must be separated before disposal. With single stream recycling, fibers and rigids will no longer need to be separated.

Glass, however, is not included in single-stream recycling. According to City of Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy, some municipalities will accept glass separately for repurposing.

“Glass recycling will not be part of the single stream recycling," Cambensy said. "However, we are going to begin accepting glass, either in a separate collection or at a drop-off site in the near future.”

Cambensy says a benefit of single stream recycling is that it will keep more materials out of landfills.

“Single stream recycling typically has more volume associated with it. If we can increase the amount of material that’s being recycled, that’s less material going in the landfill, therefore extending the life of the landfill.”

Marquette County residents will soon get the new recycling guide in their mailboxes, which will answer more questions about the change. More information is also available at recycle906.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.