Marquette County reports one new death, 28 new COVID-19 cases added UP-wide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 28 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

Nine new cases were added in Houghton County. Delta County added seven cases, while Dickinson County increased by five. Four cases were reported in Menominee county. Marquette County added two cases and one new case was reported in Keweenaw County.

No new recoveries were reported. MDHHS data shows one new death in Marquette County Sept. 17, bringing the county deaths to 12.

As of Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,389 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 898 are considered recovered and 23 have resulted in death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 14. Two of those patients are in the ICU. MDHHS' hospitalization data wasn’t updated on Sept. 17.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 83,463 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.46% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 17.

Michigan reported 829 new cases Thursday so the state’s total cases are up to 114,692. Nine new deaths were reported statewide, with five from vital records review. In total, 6,632 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 85,513.

