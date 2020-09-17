Look for Clear, Cool and Frosty Weather into Early Saturday

Friday: Mostly sunny, continued cool

Highs: mainly 50s

Plan on areas of frost and freezing temperatures over some interior locations at night

Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds, not quite as cool

Highs: upper 50s east, low 60s west

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

Highs: 60s

Warm late September weather is expected through a good share of next week with only light, spotty shower activity at times.

