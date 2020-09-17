Look for Clear, Cool and Frosty Weather into Early Saturday
Then an Extended Warm Spell Begins
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday: Mostly sunny, continued cool
Highs: mainly 50s
Plan on areas of frost and freezing temperatures over some interior locations at night
Saturday: A mixture of sun and clouds, not quite as cool
Highs: upper 50s east, low 60s west
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer
Highs: 60s
Warm late September weather is expected through a good share of next week with only light, spotty shower activity at times.
