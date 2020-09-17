Advertisement

Holy Name Catholic School closed after COVID-19 case

Principal Joe Carlson told TV6 and FOX UP tonight there was a positive coronavirus test at the school.
No decision has been made for when the school will reopen.
No decision has been made for when the school will reopen.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This just in tonight, the Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba will be closed tomorrow.

Principal Joe Carlson told TV6 and FOX UP tonight there was a positive coronavirus test at the school.

Carlson says the school will be working closely with the health department on contact tracing.

There is no decision at this time of when it will reopen.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Room at the Inn homeless move out of Lakeview Arena in Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Room at the Inn homeless moved out of an emergency shelter at Lakeview Arena as work on a permanent shelter nears completion

News

CTE Committee optimistic about the future of skilled trade jobs in Marquette and Alger Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The CTE Committee of Marquette County met and shared an update on the state of CTE amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Northern Superior Health licensed to sell marijuana for recreational use

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Customers over 21 years of age can buy the product for non-medical reasons.

News

MAPS sees first positive covid-19 case at Superior Hills Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette Area Public Schools reports positive covid-19 test at Superior Hills Elementary

Latest News

News

Jeffers High School faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Adams Township School District Superintendent closes the school for the day.

News

West Iron County Public Schools reports COVID-19 positive student

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
In a letter addressed to West Iron Public School parents, staff and community members, the district announced that someone associated with the schools tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

News

Governor Whitmer addresses November election and COVID-19 in press conference

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Whitmer reminded Michiganders of their voting options.

State

Appeals court: Mass mailing of absent ballot applications OK

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Judges ruled 2-1 Wedneday that she has “inherent” authority to act under a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding voting rights.

Coronavirus

UP COVID-19 cases increase by 40+ on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 82,428 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.43% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 16.