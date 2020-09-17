Holy Name Catholic School closed after COVID-19 case

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This just in tonight, the Holy Name Catholic School in Escanaba will be closed tomorrow.

Principal Joe Carlson told TV6 and FOX UP tonight there was a positive coronavirus test at the school.

Carlson says the school will be working closely with the health department on contact tracing.

There is no decision at this time of when it will reopen.

