Harbor Freight Tools Marquette Township store set to open Oct. 3

CALABASAS, Calif. and MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Marquette Township on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 a.m.

The Marquette store, located at 3465 US Highway 41 W, is the 36th Harbor Freight Tools store in Michigan. The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community. As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Marquette and all of Marquette County,” said Jody Mousseau, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more.

At 21,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers. Harbor Freight recently introduced the Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for in-store. Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10 percent off their first purchase, and 5 percent back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store.

Or, they can choose zero (0) percent interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more. That means no interest ever on their promotional purchase amount. Details can be found at www.harborfreight.com/credit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates.

Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.

Company Background : Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company. That first year, Eric cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,000 stores across the country with over 20,000 employees

Giving Back : Another of the company’s core values is giving back to the communities it serves. In order to help protect healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients, Harbor Freight recently donated its entire stock of nitrile gloves, N-95 masks and face shields to hospitals in every community served by a Harbor Freight Tools store.

Harbor Freight Tools is also a major supporter of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by company’s founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools America. The program’s flagship initiative is the annual Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which honors 18 public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs with $1 million in cash awards. This year’s winners will be announced in October 2020.

For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org. Harbor Freight Tools also supports non-profit organizations that serve K-12 public education, first responders and veterans. For more information on the gift card donations program, visit harborfreightgivingback.org.

Harbor Freight Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.