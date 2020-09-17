Advertisement

Former Wildcat Craighead joins East Coast Hockey League

Courtesy South Carolina Stingrays
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, SC (WLUC) - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Darien Craighead for the 2020-21 season.

Craighead, 23, will begin his pro career in South Carolina after completing a stellar four-year run at Northern Michigan University that saw him score 109 points in 153 games. As a senior during the 2019-20 season, Craighead collected 31 points on 15 goals and 16 assists and was named to the All-WCHA Third Team.

“Darien comes to the Stingrays after a great four years at Northern Michigan University,” said Head Coach Ryan Blair. “I’m excited to see how his game will translate into our lineup and I think he’ll be a contributor from day one. Darien plays with intensity, he’s powerful and he has a great shot so we can’t wait to welcome him to the Lowcountry.”

Craighead, a native of Surrey, British Columbia, is now the fourth alumnus of Northern Michigan to sign with the Stingrays for 2020-21, joining team captain Andrew Cherniwchan, forward Justin Florek and defender Jordan Klimek.

“I knew Klimek from school and I’ve skated in the summers with Cherny and Florek before,” Craighead said. “I heard really good things about the Stingrays team and the Charleston area and looking at how they did last year it seemed like the place I wanted to be so I’m happy we got it done.”

“I think it’s going to make the transition to pro a little bit easier just being around those guys. I got the chance to play with Klimek for two years and he’s an awesome guy. We’re actually both from the Vancouver area so he lives only a few minutes away from me.”

Craighead posted double-digit goal totals in each of his last three seasons with the Wildcats, including 17 tallies as a sophomore during a 33-point campaign in which he was also named to the WCHA’s All-Third Team. The right-shot forward also earned a spot on the WCHA’s All-Rookie Team as a freshman at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season after scoring 25 points (7g, 18a).

“I like to make plays out there and I try to create a scoring chance every shift I’m on the ice,” Craighead said. “I think I have a little bit of a knack for scoring late goals and that’s something I really like doing and take pride in.”

Craighead has previously participated in two NHL development camps during the summers of 2018 and 2019 with the New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks.

Before college, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound attacker played 143 junior games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Chilliwack Chiefs, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen. He combined to score a total of 138 points on 52 goals and 86 assists.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

HS Football Game of the Week Preview - Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
HS Football season begins Friday with West-PAC match-up.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Sports

Former Wildcat Colla hired as assistant coach at Carroll College

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
Former NMU Women's Basketball standout Alyssa Colla joins Carroll Pioneers

Sports

Game of the Week: Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football kicks off this Friday, and there’s plenty of great matchups across the Upper Peninsula. For week one, our Game of the Week is Gwinn at Hancock.

Latest News

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Finlandia announces student-athletes of the year

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Three athletes from three sports earn tribute.

Sports

Portage Lake Golf Club has three champions

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Houghton course announces top players from tournament.

Sports

Westwood cancels first varsity football game of 2020 season due to injuries

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
The Patriots have lost a number of players early in the season and don’t have enough healthy bodies to field a team.