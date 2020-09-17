Electronics recycling becoming more popular in rural areas like Upper Michigan

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycling electronics is becoming increasingly popular in Upper Michigan.

Last year alone, rural communities in Michigan recycled more than 300,000 pounds of electronics.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) electronics recycling manager says it’s important to recycle your electronics versus throwing them out, because people could access your personal information.

When you recycle your electronics, they go through a process, which wipes all your personal information from the device.

And now there are locations here in the U.P. to make recycling easier.

“[In] 2018 and 2019 EGLE had given some mini grants to communities and the rural parts of the state. Basically we started out in the U.P., supporting the communities up there because for quite a while there’s not been a good set of recyclers up there," said EGLE Electronics Recycling Specialist, Steve Noble.

For more information on recycling electronics in your area, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.