Advertisement

Caught on camera: Sanitation workers break it down to ‘Cupid Shuffle’

It’s not work, it’s a dance party
Sanitation workers bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.
Sanitation workers bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.(Source: AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Who says work can’t be fun?

Three sanitation workers in Keansburg, New Jersey, bust a move while picking up the neighborhood trash.

The men are dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle.”

Kenneth Cook caught the impromptu jam on his security camera.

“These guys are the hype!!” Cook said on Facebook. "Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning!

These guys are the hype!! Thanks so much for sending positive vibes this morning! #workhard #morningvibes #positivity #nj

Posted by Kenneth Cook on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3 arrested on methamphetamine charges in Wisconsin

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
Three people were arrested in Janesville Wisconsin on drug charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Coronavirus

New event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Delta County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Anyone who attended the Lake Shore Live 2020 event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds' Ruth Butler Building on Saturday, Sept. 12 could have been exposed.

National

VIDEO: Virginia bus passenger robbed while having heart attack; suspect in custody

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Video footage shows a Virginia man robbing an unresponsive passenger on a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus who was having a heart attack.

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National

Party leaders preview Minnesota campaign events

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Virginia man accused of robbing dying man on bus

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
A Virginia man is accused of robbing a man who died of a heart attack while on a bus.

National

Barr under fire over comparison of virus lock-in to slavery

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

National

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

News

Harbor Freight Tools Marquette Township store set to open Oct. 3

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community.

Political News

House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

Political News

300 and counting: Push by feds to arrest in US protests

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized on the demonstrations and an aggressive federal response to showcase what the president says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats.