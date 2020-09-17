Behind the scenes of St. Vincent de Paul

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The St. Vincent de Paul warehouse staff in Escanaba is busy sorting through rooms full of donations.

“We have certain titles, but we’re like a family here we all pitch in and help each other out. It’s a very fun place to work,” said Tony Walker, a truck driver and warehouse worker for St. Vincent de Paul.

The warehouse in Escanaba takes in donations, sorts, and cleans them before being transported to the store. But since COVID-19, donations have to sit for a least a week before workers can begin sorting.

“We used to take them in and sort them right then and get them to the store. Now it slowed that process down,” said Walker.

Volunteers and staff loaded 36 bales of clothes into a semi-truck. Those clothes will be taken to Canada, Asia, and Africa. Each bale weighs about 1200 lbs., totaling at more than 43,000 lbs. of clothes.

“We have so much stuff coming in we’re just trying to keep everything organized and neat but we have to make sure people can walk through without, you know, we always make the pathways clear,” said Kayleen Povolo, a maintenance worker at St. Vincent de Paul.

The warehouse workers all say it’s like a second family.

“I’ve volunteered for 16 almost 17 years now. It doesn’t seem that long but I enjoy it and I really enjoy the people here,” said Joanne Johnson, librarian at St. Vincent de Paul.

St. Vincent de Paul will continue to busy sorting donations and working together to ensure you can shop safely in the store.

