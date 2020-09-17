Adams Township School District closes schools; changes mask policy

The past week has been challenging for our district. As a result of our masking policy, we have been forced to close schools and wait for the health department to clear students and staff. The process is mandatory. Once a positive case is identified all interactions (classrooms-students) with that positive case are mandated into quarantine and a risk assessment is done through the health department. Students-staff are then evaluated. If the student-staff members are deemed low risk, they may be allowed reentry into the classroom. This process takes time and needs to be completed before school can be reopened.

The district cannot continue through this year with closures for every positive test. Therefore, the district will implement a 7-12 masking policy at all times within the building with exceptions during gym and lunch periods. I recognize this may change your view on sending your child to school for in person instruction. Your child will have the option to take advantage of our remote learning instructional opportunities that will be delivered by the staff at Jeffers High School. You can contact Jeffers High School if you have any questions concerning this policy change or if you wish to discuss virtual options.