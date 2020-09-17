Advertisement

Adams Township School District closes schools; changes mask policy

The district now waits for the health department to clear students and staff
Students will have the option to move to remote learning.
Students will have the option to move to remote learning.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Adams Township School District has closed schools and changed its mask policy after a case of COVID-19 at Jeffers High School.

The Superintendent, Tim Keteri, releasing the following statement:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marquette County reports one new death, 28 new COVID-19 cases added UP-wide

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No new recoveries were reported. MDHHS data shows one new death in Marquette County Sept. 17, bringing the county deaths to 12.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

South Dakota man arrested for child porn in Rudyard area

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
Troopers arrested 25-year-old Waylon Staricha formerly of Volga, South Dakota, for possession of child sexually abusive material. He was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail and arraigned on Thursday in the 91st District Court.

News

In-person choir rehearsals are being held at NMU

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
“Just hearing their voices in person and hearing them sing in harmony again is definitely good for the soul. I think it’s good for everybody.”

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Superior Hills Elementary to shift to online learning for 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
At this time, it’s planned that the building will reopen for face-to-face classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

News

Septic Smart Week aims to educate public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses in Michigan rely on septic systems to treat wastewater.

News

3 arrested on methamphetamine charges in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
Three people were arrested in Janesville Wisconsin on drug charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Coronavirus

New event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Delta County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Anyone who attended the Lake Shore Live 2020 event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds' Ruth Butler Building on Saturday, Sept. 12 could have been exposed.

News

Harbor Freight Tools Marquette Township store set to open Oct. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community.

News

Marquette County to switch to single stream recycling in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Certain municipalities will not collect recyclables for the rest of September.