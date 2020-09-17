Advertisement

3 arrested on methamphetamine charges in Wisconsin

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Catherine Lightfoot
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WLUC) - Three people were arrested in Janesville Wisconsin on drug charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

The Kingsford Iron Mountain Norway Dickinson Drug Enforcement Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified a man that was transporting large amounts of methamphetamine from the Houston Texas area to Northern WI and the Upper Peninsula.

On September 9, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect’s vehicle in Janesville WI.

2.63 pounds of methamphetamine and a 9mm semi auto handgun were found inside the vehicle.

Three people were taken into custody and lodged in the Rock County Jail.

After further investigation, another 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine was found in Madison WI.

The DEA from the Green Bay Office and Peoria Multi-County Enforcement Group also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Marquette County reports one new death, 28 new COVID-19 cases added UP-wide

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
No new recoveries were reported. MDHHS data shows one new death in Marquette County Sept. 17, bringing the county deaths to 12.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Adams Township School District closes schools; changes mask policy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The district now waits for the health department to clear students and staff

News

South Dakota man arrested for child porn in Rudyard area

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
Troopers arrested 25-year-old Waylon Staricha formerly of Volga, South Dakota, for possession of child sexually abusive material. He was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail and arraigned on Thursday in the 91st District Court.

News

In-person choir rehearsals are being held at NMU

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
“Just hearing their voices in person and hearing them sing in harmony again is definitely good for the soul. I think it’s good for everybody.”

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Superior Hills Elementary to shift to online learning for 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
At this time, it’s planned that the building will reopen for face-to-face classes on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

News

Septic Smart Week aims to educate public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses in Michigan rely on septic systems to treat wastewater.

Coronavirus

New event identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Delta County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Anyone who attended the Lake Shore Live 2020 event at the U.P. State Fairgrounds' Ruth Butler Building on Saturday, Sept. 12 could have been exposed.

News

Harbor Freight Tools Marquette Township store set to open Oct. 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community.

News

Marquette County to switch to single stream recycling in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Certain municipalities will not collect recyclables for the rest of September.