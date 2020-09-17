3 arrested on methamphetamine charges in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WLUC) - Three people were arrested in Janesville Wisconsin on drug charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

The Kingsford Iron Mountain Norway Dickinson Drug Enforcement Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified a man that was transporting large amounts of methamphetamine from the Houston Texas area to Northern WI and the Upper Peninsula.

On September 9, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect’s vehicle in Janesville WI.

2.63 pounds of methamphetamine and a 9mm semi auto handgun were found inside the vehicle.

Three people were taken into custody and lodged in the Rock County Jail.

After further investigation, another 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine was found in Madison WI.

The DEA from the Green Bay Office and Peoria Multi-County Enforcement Group also assisted in the investigation.

