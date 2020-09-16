Advertisement

West Iron County Public Schools reports COVID-19 positive student

In a letter addressed to West Iron Public School parents, staff and community members, the district announced that someone associated with the schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus and schools
Coronavirus and schools(KWCH)
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a letter addressed to West Iron Public School parents, staff and community members, the district announced that a student associated with the schools recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter did not release any more information about the individual, citing the person’s right to privacy. “We believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family,” the letter read.

According to the letter, the student has not attended West Iron Schools since Tuesday, September 8. The letter also stated that the district is working closely with county health officials. Health officials will reach out to anyone identified as a close contact to the student and those people will need to quarantine. Those who are not identified as a close contact will not be expected to quarantine.

The West Iron County Schools will remain open for in-person teaching and will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside all district schools.

