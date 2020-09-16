Advertisement

UP COVID-19 cases increase by 40+ on Wednesday

Out of the 82,428 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.43% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 16.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 42 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Houghton County increased by 12 cases. Six cases each were added in Delta, Iron and Menominee counties. Dickinson County reported five new cases. Two cases each were added in Luce and Ontonagon counties. Single new cases were reported in Baraga, Mackinac and Schoolcraft counties. MDHHS also removed a case from Marquette County’s confirmed case totals, compared to yesterday.

No new deaths or recoveries have been reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 3:50 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,356 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 893 are considered recovered and 22 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 14. Two of those patients are in the ICU. MDHHS' hospitalization data wasn’t updated on Sept. 16.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

During an afternoon press conference Wednesday, MDHHS’ Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said that the Upper Peninsula (Region 8 of the MI Safe Start Plan) is currently seeing an average of 70 cases or more, per million people, per day. She said that was a significant increase for the region.

To hear more of what Dr. Khaldun had to say, check out Wednesday’s press conference video embedded below.

Gov. Whitmer Press Conference: Sept. 16

Gov. Whitmer is joined by Dr. Khaldun and Sec. of State, Jocelyn Benson for today's update.

Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Michigan reported 680 new cases Wednesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,863. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,623 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 85,513.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

