UP COVID-19 cases increase by 40+ on Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 42 new coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Houghton County increased by 12 cases. Six cases each were added in Delta, Iron and Menominee counties. Dickinson County reported five new cases. Two cases each were added in Luce and Ontonagon counties. Single new cases were reported in Baraga, Mackinac and Schoolcraft counties. MDHHS also removed a case from Marquette County’s confirmed case totals, compared to yesterday.

No new deaths or recoveries have been reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 3:50 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,356 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 893 are considered recovered and 22 have resulted in death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 14. Two of those patients are in the ICU. MDHHS' hospitalization data wasn’t updated on Sept. 16.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 82,428 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.43% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 16.

During an afternoon press conference Wednesday, MDHHS’ Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said that the Upper Peninsula (Region 8 of the MI Safe Start Plan) is currently seeing an average of 70 cases or more, per million people, per day. She said that was a significant increase for the region.

Michigan reported 680 new cases Wednesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,863. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,623 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 85,513.

