Advertisement

St. Joseph’s Fall Fest Fundraiser this weekend

The festival lasts from 11:00a.m. to 2:00p.m., this Saturday, in St. Joseph’s parking lot.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sometimes all it takes to help your local parish is a Saturday afternoon.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ishpeming is hosting its 78th annual Fall Festival this Saturday, the 19th, in the church parking lot.

The festival will host a number of events, including a white elephant gift market, a raffle for a flat-screen smart T.V., drawing, a cookout and can/bottle drive by the Knights of Columbus, and a Kisses Booth, where attendees can guess how many Hershey’s Kisses are in a jar, and the lucky winner walks away with all of them.

COVID regulations will be observed. The tables outside will be socially distanced, and face masks are encouraged.

Annie Trudell, the President of the St. Joseph’s Guild, the organization responsible for putting on the festival, was excited, emphasizing how the event is a great way for residents of Ishpeming to stop by, mingle, have some fun, and support the community, all in one go.

When asked how COVID has impacted her work as both a member of the Guild and a member of the Parish, Trudell thought for a moment before saying, “It’s a change, but it’s a challenge." The President was confident that both her church and her community could rise to the occasion of both the festival and COVID and surmount the odds that are seemingly stacked against returning to normalcy.

You can find St. Joseph’s website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph's Fall Festival

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
St. Joseph's Guild President Annie Trudell talks about the upcoming Fall Festival Fundraiser, held this Saturday from 11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. in the St. Joseph's parking lot, as well as her thoughts on the challenges and changes COVID presents her church and community.

News

Jeffers High School closed due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A Houghton County school is closed because of the Coronavirus.

News

Mackinac Bridge partial closure canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Mackinac Bridge has partial closure due to high winds.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

Latest News

News

Delta Animal Shelter receives check from Dewdrop Family Restaurant

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The animal shelter is thankful for the generosity. A majority of the money donated will go towards medical bills.

Coronavirus

COVID has affected car dealerships in the U.P.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer, and soap. Manufactures have struggled to keep up with the demand of these products. And much like these products, some car dealerships have hit similar road bumps.

News

New parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain complete, project nearly complete

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area is complete, crews are finishing up the project by repairing the old parking lot

News

Shooting range coming to Marquette County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Site expected to open to the public next year.

News

State expands financial assistance for COVID-19 testing in Homes for the Aged

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced an expansion of state assistance and reimbursement on Tuesday aimed at helping Homes for the Aged (HFA) conduct regular testing for COVID-19.

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.