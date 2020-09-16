St. Joseph’s Fall Fest Fundraiser this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sometimes all it takes to help your local parish is a Saturday afternoon.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ishpeming is hosting its 78th annual Fall Festival this Saturday, the 19th, in the church parking lot.

The festival will host a number of events, including a white elephant gift market, a raffle for a flat-screen smart T.V., drawing, a cookout and can/bottle drive by the Knights of Columbus, and a Kisses Booth, where attendees can guess how many Hershey’s Kisses are in a jar, and the lucky winner walks away with all of them.

COVID regulations will be observed. The tables outside will be socially distanced, and face masks are encouraged.

Annie Trudell, the President of the St. Joseph’s Guild, the organization responsible for putting on the festival, was excited, emphasizing how the event is a great way for residents of Ishpeming to stop by, mingle, have some fun, and support the community, all in one go.

When asked how COVID has impacted her work as both a member of the Guild and a member of the Parish, Trudell thought for a moment before saying, “It’s a change, but it’s a challenge." The President was confident that both her church and her community could rise to the occasion of both the festival and COVID and surmount the odds that are seemingly stacked against returning to normalcy.

