Possible COVID-19 exposure site identified in Chippewa County

PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A possible COVID-19 exposure site has been identified in Chippewa County.

According to the Chippewa County Health Department, through contact tracing, the department determined the Munoscong Golf Course as a possible coronavirus exposure location on Sept. 12, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The golf course is located at 141 E. 22 Mile Road in Pickford.

The health department is recommending if you were at this location during the listed time period to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure. If you develop symptoms, contact your personal doctor or the CCHD at 906-635-1566.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

For more information on COVID-19 in Chippewa County, visit the health department website or Facebook page.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

