Pleasant View Orchard and Bakery opens for apple picking season

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) -Honey Crisp, and Macintosh are just two kinds of apples that will soon be available to be picked at Pleasant View Orchard and Bakery, in Niagara, Wisconsin.

“Many people don’t know that apples ripe at different times throughout the season,” said the Pleasant View Orchard and Bakery’s business operations manager, Sara Wentzel.

Wentzel, says this week they only have the Jonamac apple ready to pick, but more will come soon.

“There’s a different variety of two, right now in our orchard. We have over 20 different varieties that will be ripening every week,” she added.

Wentzel says since opening on Labor Day, business has been steady.

“We’ve had a lot of first timers,” she told TV6.

One of those newbies, tourist Chaz Millfelt, says his experience was tasty.

“The two kinds that we’re available were delicious,” he said.

With the pandemic, Wentzel says it’s a perfect time to be in nature.

“Being outside, good old fashioned family time,” she said.

This year, she says the crop is great.

“We had a nice hot summer, amazing growth his year, especially on the zest, and quantity is just incredible,” said Wentzel.

Pleasant View Orchard is open this season, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The homemade bakery is open. They have syrup, jam and many sweet treats. Wentzel encourages anyone to check out their updated website. By ordering online, they can ship treats to you.

“The website revamping was just the biggest thing for us in 2020,” she said.

The season will continue until late October.

