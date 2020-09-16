Northern Superior Health licensed to sell marijuana for recreational use

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After jumping through many hoops, Houghton’s Northern Specialty Health finally has its license to sell marijuana for recreational adult use.

Before given the green light, NSH could sell marijuana for medical uses only. Now, it can sell the product to anyone over 21 years of age. One of the company’s partners, Penny Milkey, was thrilled for this step forward.

“It’s amazing," she said. "We have been waiting a very long to be able to serve adults over 21. Now that we can, we are very happy and thankful to be able to do it.”

NSH plans to continue providing cannabis to customers in the near future, while also teaching them to use the product responsibly.

