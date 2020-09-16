New guidelines for Friday night high school football

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectators must follow new guidelines now that high school football is back in Marquette County.

Schools, like Negaunee High School and Marquette Senior High School, are following the Governor’s orders and only allowing a maximum of 500 people in the stadium.

That number includes the players, coaches, band members, auxiliary teams and fans.

Each player and band member will get two vouchers to give to who they choose each game. Anyone without a voucher cannot enter the stadium.

There will be no student section for Negaunee.

“It’s going to be strange to not have a student section there," Negaunee Public School Superintendent, Dan Skewis said. "But we understand that as much of an inconvenience that is, it’s the only way that we pull off a season for our student athletes.”

Both schools have extra space outside of the stadium for spectators that can’t get in.

“We are fortunate where we do have the hill behind me where spectators can gather and watch the field just from a little bit different perspective,” Marquette Athletic Director Alex Tiseo said.

Tiseo said Marquette Senior High School will live stream their games for fans and parents to watch. The stream is available through NFHS Network.

Masks must be worn throughout the entire game. At Negaunee High School, there will be markers in the stadium where fans can sit and practice social distancing.

On the field, players will have face shields and face coverings when on the sideline.

Skewis said they will expand the sideline room for the players from one 10-yard line to the other. Timeouts will also be extended to make sure each player has their own water bottle.

Kickoff for high school football starts Friday.

