Advertisement

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

High Schools in Marquette County get ready for Friday night football.
High Schools in Marquette County get ready for Friday night football.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectators must follow new guidelines now that high school football is back in Marquette County.

Schools, like Negaunee High School and Marquette Senior High School, are following the Governor’s orders and only allowing a maximum of 500 people in the stadium.

That number includes the players, coaches, band members, auxiliary teams and fans.

Each player and band member will get two vouchers to give to who they choose each game. Anyone without a voucher cannot enter the stadium.

There will be no student section for Negaunee.

“It’s going to be strange to not have a student section there," Negaunee Public School Superintendent, Dan Skewis said. "But we understand that as much of an inconvenience that is, it’s the only way that we pull off a season for our student athletes.”

Both schools have extra space outside of the stadium for spectators that can’t get in.

“We are fortunate where we do have the hill behind me where spectators can gather and watch the field just from a little bit different perspective,” Marquette Athletic Director Alex Tiseo said.

Tiseo said Marquette Senior High School will live stream their games for fans and parents to watch. The stream is available through NFHS Network.

Masks must be worn throughout the entire game. At Negaunee High School, there will be markers in the stadium where fans can sit and practice social distancing.

On the field, players will have face shields and face coverings when on the sideline.

Skewis said they will expand the sideline room for the players from one 10-yard line to the other. Timeouts will also be extended to make sure each player has their own water bottle.

Kickoff for high school football starts Friday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Delta Animal Shelter receives check from Dewdrop Family Restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The animal shelter is thankful for the generosity. A majority of the money donated will go towards medical bills.

Coronavirus

COVID has affected car dealerships in the U.P.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer, and soap. Manufactures have struggled to keep up with the demand of these products. And much like these products, some car dealerships have hit similar road bumps.

News

New parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain complete, project nearly complete

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area is complete, crews are finishing up the project by repairing the old parking lot

News

Shooting range coming to Marquette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Site expected to open to the public next year.

Latest News

News

State expands financial assistance for COVID-19 testing in Homes for the Aged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced an expansion of state assistance and reimbursement on Tuesday aimed at helping Homes for the Aged (HFA) conduct regular testing for COVID-19.

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.

News

Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

News

New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Adam Haeusler and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.

News

Hancock library partners with downstate library, Schuler Books for short story contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 years old and younger).