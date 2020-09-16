Marquette County agencies participate in hazmat training with Michigan National Guard

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency personnel crews gathered at the old UP Health System Marquette location Wednesday for a learning experience.

The training exercise involved local law enforcement and fire crews working with the Michigan National Guard to learn about how to handle hazmat situations.

Our reporter on scene said not only will it train the emergency responders on how to handle hazmat situations, it will also give them access to equipment used in the dangerous situations.

