Marquette County agencies participate in hazmat training with Michigan National Guard

The training exercise showed emergency responders how to handle hazmat situations and it also gave them access to equipment used in the dangerous situations.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency personnel crews gathered at the old UP Health System Marquette location Wednesday for a learning experience.

The training exercise involved local law enforcement and fire crews working with the Michigan National Guard to learn about how to handle hazmat situations.

Our reporter on scene said not only will it train the emergency responders on how to handle hazmat situations, it will also give them access to equipment used in the dangerous situations.

Learn more from TV6′s Noel Navarro on your TV6 News Wednesday night.

