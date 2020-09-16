MAPS sees first positive covid-19 case at Superior Hills Elementary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) has its first positive case of covid-19 for this school year. School administration was notified yesterday of the positive test, coming from Superior Hills Elementary.

They’re working closely with the Marquette County Health Department to inform those who may have been in contact with the individual. Due to medical privacy concerns, it’s not known at this time if it was a student or staff member who tested positive. Superintendent Bill Saunders says they have a plan in place for this.

“We were able to take this case, certainly be transparent and notify the school, the students that we had a case, and then also be able to move forward in how we handle anybody that would’ve been in close proximity,” said Saunders.

Superior Hills Elementary remains open at this time.

