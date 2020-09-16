Advertisement

Jeffers high school closed due to positive Covid-19 test

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday morning, the Adams Township School District says Jeffers high school in Painesdale is closed today because of a positive Covid-19 test result by a staff member and the lack of substitute teachers.

South Range Elementary remains open since the district started classes September 8th.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mackinac Bridge partial closure canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Mackinac Bridge has partial closure due to high winds.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

News

Delta Animal Shelter receives check from Dewdrop Family Restaurant

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The animal shelter is thankful for the generosity. A majority of the money donated will go towards medical bills.

Coronavirus

COVID has affected car dealerships in the U.P.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer, and soap. Manufactures have struggled to keep up with the demand of these products. And much like these products, some car dealerships have hit similar road bumps.

Latest News

News

New parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain complete, project nearly complete

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area is complete, crews are finishing up the project by repairing the old parking lot

News

Shooting range coming to Marquette County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Site expected to open to the public next year.

News

State expands financial assistance for COVID-19 testing in Homes for the Aged

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced an expansion of state assistance and reimbursement on Tuesday aimed at helping Homes for the Aged (HFA) conduct regular testing for COVID-19.

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.

News

Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 12 hours ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.