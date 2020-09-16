Jeffers high school closed due to positive Covid-19 test
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday morning, the Adams Township School District says Jeffers high school in Painesdale is closed today because of a positive Covid-19 test result by a staff member and the lack of substitute teachers.
South Range Elementary remains open since the district started classes September 8th.
No further information has been released.
