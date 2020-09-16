Advertisement

Governor Whitmer addresses November election and COVID-19 in press conference

Whitmer reminded Michiganders of their voting options
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With 48 days until the presidential election, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on September 16. She discussed the various options Michiganders have when casting their vote on November 3.

As always, residents can cast their votes at their precinct’s polling location on Election Day. They can also vote in person at their local clerk’s office from September 24 to November 2.

Absentee voters can request a ballot online or by contacting their local clerk’s office. However, when it comes to submitting absentee ballots, Governor Whitmer says the best option is to drop them off at a clerk’s office. This prevents any postal delays from affecting your vote.

“If you can, don’t drop your ballot in the mail, but go ahead and take it directly to your clerk’s office,” the Governor explained. “That is an easy way to ensure that your ballot gets counted.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson added despite COVID-19, record numbers of Michigan residents are expected to vote in November’s election.

“Our overall turnout will likely exceed 5 million,” Benson said. “And we’re also on track to have more people voting prior to Election Day than ever before, either through the mail or in person at their local clerk’s office. And we already know that 2.3 million citizens have requested to have their ballots sent to their home.”

Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning September 24. Absentee voters can apply and track the status of their ballot online at michigan.gov/vote.

