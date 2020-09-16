Former Wildcat Colla hired as assistant coach at Carroll College

WAUKESHA, WI. (WLUC) - Head Coach Lindsay Schultz is happy to announce the hiring of Alyssa Colla to the Carroll University women’s basketball program.

“Our program is so excited to welcome Coach Colla to our Pio Family,” said Schultz. “Coach Colla brings great experience not only as a collegiate student-athlete standout at Northern Michigan University, but also as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Dubuque. Coach Colla’s passion for the game of basketball along with her high energy personality will be a great fit for our women’s basketball program at Carroll.”

Colla comes to the Pioneer program after last serving as the graduate assistant coach at the University of Dubuque in 2017. Colla worked in areas of recruiting, game day operations, scouting reports, player development, and academic support for athletes. Before her time at Dubuque, Colla played oversees professionally in Australia.

Colla has also served a large portion of her time to personal training in and around the game of basketball. Currently, she offers one-on-one personal training at MKE Fit, and has been giving individual and group training since 2015. Previously, she was the Ultimate Hoops Basketball Trainer from 2017-2018 at LifeTime Fitness.

“It is a dream come true for me to be able to coach at the college level again,” said Colla. “I am thrilled to get back on the court and coach the Pios and I am grateful Coach Schultz has given me this opportunity. The game of basketball has given me so much and I can’t wait to give back and mentor our student-athletes this upcoming season.”

Colla had a standout collegiate career at Northern Michigan University from 2011-2015. Colla accumulated numerous awards, including three GLIAC all-conference selections, three GLIAC all-defensive selections, Northern Michigan’s Female athlete of the Year in 2014, and sits as NMU’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,567 points.

Colla graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Northern Michigan in 2015, and finished with a Master of Arts and Communications Degree from the University of Dubuque in 2017.

