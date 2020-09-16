Advertisement

Former Wildcat Colla hired as assistant coach at Carroll College

Third all-time leading scorer at NMU (Courtesy Carroll College)
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.(NMU)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, WI. (WLUC) - Head Coach Lindsay Schultz is happy to announce the hiring of Alyssa Colla to the Carroll University women’s basketball program. 

“Our program is so excited to welcome Coach Colla to our Pio Family,” said Schultz. “Coach Colla brings great experience not only as a collegiate student-athlete standout at Northern Michigan University, but also as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Dubuque. Coach Colla’s passion for the game of basketball along with her high energy personality will be a great fit for our women’s basketball program at Carroll.”  

Colla comes to the Pioneer program after last serving as the graduate assistant coach at the University of Dubuque in 2017. Colla worked in areas of recruiting, game day operations, scouting reports, player development, and academic support for athletes. Before her time at Dubuque, Colla played oversees professionally in Australia. 

Colla has also served a large portion of her time to personal training in and around the game of basketball. Currently, she offers one-on-one personal training at MKE Fit, and has been giving individual and group training since 2015. Previously, she was the Ultimate Hoops Basketball Trainer from 2017-2018 at LifeTime Fitness. 

“It is a dream come true for me to be able to coach at the college level again,” said Colla. “I am thrilled to get back on the court and coach the Pios and I am grateful Coach Schultz has given me this opportunity. The game of basketball has given me so much and I can’t wait to give back and mentor our student-athletes this upcoming season.” 

Colla had a standout collegiate career at Northern Michigan University from 2011-2015. Colla accumulated numerous awards, including three GLIAC all-conference selections, three GLIAC all-defensive selections, Northern Michigan’s Female athlete of the Year in 2014, and sits as NMU’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,567 points. 

Colla graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Northern Michigan in 2015, and finished with a Master of Arts and Communications Degree from the University of Dubuque in 2017.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Game of the Week: Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football kicks off this Friday, and there’s plenty of great matchups across the Upper Peninsula. For week one, our Game of the Week is Gwinn at Hancock.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Finlandia announces student-athletes of the year

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Three athletes from three sports earn tribute.

Sports

Portage Lake Golf Club has three champions

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Houghton course announces top players from tournament.

Sports

Westwood cancels first varsity football game of 2020 season due to injuries

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
The Patriots have lost a number of players early in the season and don’t have enough healthy bodies to field a team.

News

Agreement signed for new DNR shooting range in Marquette County

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Crucial step in public shooting range development reached.

Sports

Gladstone HS cancels Friday night football game after positive coronavirus test

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Marquette will host Menominee instead.