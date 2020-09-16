Advertisement

Evergreen Award 2020 ceremony canceled for Marquette County

The luncheon was scheduled for Monday, October 19.
Evergreen Award of Marquette County.
Evergreen Award of Marquette County.(Evergreen Award)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An awards ceremony in Marquette County has been canceled.

"It is with regret that the Steering Committee announces the cancellation of the luncheon for the Evergreen Award of Marquette County.

"The luncheon was scheduled for Monday, October 19; however due to current restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance, the committee made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festivities to 2021.

"The luncheon planned to honor last year’s recipient, Cindy Nyquist, RN, and announce the winner for 2020.

"In addition, it would congratulate the recipient of this year’s Evergreen Scholarship. These activities are now planned for October 2021. Nominations for the award will be accepted during the summer and the winner will be announced at the next Evergreen Luncheon, tentatively schedule for October 18, 2021.

"The Evergreen Award honors individuals who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and girls and helping them to reach their leadership potential.

“These exceptional women and men excel in their chosen path, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and blaze trails for others to follow.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer addresses November election and COVID-19 in press conference

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Whitmer reminded Michiganders of their voting options.

State

Appeals court: Mass mailing of absent ballot applications OK

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Judges ruled 2-1 Wedneday that she has “inherent” authority to act under a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding voting rights.

Coronavirus

UP COVID-19 cases increase by 40+ on Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 82,428 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.43% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 16.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

NMU Hosting modified homecoming

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The NMU Alumni Association will hold its Homecoming events online.

News

Bishop Baraga Days goes virtual for this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
While the Baraga Association isn’t expecting a snowstorm to stop its annual Baraga Days celebration this September, the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop it either.

News

Iron Mountain VA set to recognize surviving war prisoners

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Iron Mountain-based VA medical center will be observing this day with a special luncheon for residents of its Community Living Center, as well as sending a care package to each of the three local surviving former POWs it serves.

News

Deaf dog looking for forever home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mercedes is a two-year-old pit mix. She’s a fun-loving, happy go lucky and well-trained dog.

News

Gov. Whitmer, Sec. Benson urge voters, legislature to take action now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Community leaders confident in election integrity

Coronavirus

Possible COVID-19 exposure site identified in Chippewa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Chippewa County Health Department determined the Munoscong Golf Course in Pickford as a possible exposure location on Sept. 12, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.