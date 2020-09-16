Evergreen Award 2020 ceremony canceled for Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An awards ceremony in Marquette County has been canceled.

"It is with regret that the Steering Committee announces the cancellation of the luncheon for the Evergreen Award of Marquette County.

"The luncheon was scheduled for Monday, October 19; however due to current restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance, the committee made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festivities to 2021.

"The luncheon planned to honor last year’s recipient, Cindy Nyquist, RN, and announce the winner for 2020.

"In addition, it would congratulate the recipient of this year’s Evergreen Scholarship. These activities are now planned for October 2021. Nominations for the award will be accepted during the summer and the winner will be announced at the next Evergreen Luncheon, tentatively schedule for October 18, 2021.

"The Evergreen Award honors individuals who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and girls and helping them to reach their leadership potential.

“These exceptional women and men excel in their chosen path, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and blaze trails for others to follow.”

