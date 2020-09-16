Dickinson Trail Network, Women of Dirt to host work bee for trails

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -A new Dickinson County bike group is hosting a work bee on September 27.

‘Women of Dirt’ began a few months ago. It gives women in Dickinson County the opportunity to ride the bike trails while forming friendships.

They are now working to clean up those trails.

“We spend a lot of our time riding the trails. The Dickinson Trail Network board members spend a lot of their time building the trails, and a lot of other volunteers. If we are riding the trails we need to give back to the trails, because fun trails and clean trails are always safe,” said the DTN event planner Saunja Morgan. Anyone is encouraged to come to the Ogee Trail Head in Norway, on the 27th, at 1 p.m. local time. You can bring gloves, trash bags, and rakes to help clean the area.

