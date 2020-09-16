Advertisement

Dickinson Trail Network, Women of Dirt to host work bee for trails

Anyone is encouraged to come to the Ogee Trail Head in Norway, on the 27th, at 1 p.m. local time.
The flyer for the work bee.
The flyer for the work bee.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -A new Dickinson County bike group is hosting a work bee on September 27.

‘Women of Dirt’ began a few months ago. It gives women in Dickinson County the opportunity to ride the bike trails while forming friendships.

They are now working to clean up those trails.

“We spend a lot of our time riding the trails. The Dickinson Trail Network board members spend a lot of their time building the trails, and a lot of other volunteers. If we are riding the trails we need to give back to the trails, because fun trails and clean trails are always safe,” said the DTN event planner Saunja Morgan. Anyone is encouraged to come to the Ogee Trail Head in Norway, on the 27th, at 1 p.m. local time. You can bring gloves, trash bags, and rakes to help clean the area.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Tech provides update on Isle Royale winter study saying ‘fewer wolves, fewer moose’

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Christensen and TV6 News Team
There are at least 12 to 14 wolves on the island and an estimated 1,876 moose.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Ap

Oops: VP Mike Pence missing from some Michigan ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump’s Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president.

News

St. Joseph’s Fall Fest Fundraiser this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
St. Joseph's Guild President Annie Trudell talks about the upcoming Fall Festival Fundraiser, held this Saturday from 11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. in the St. Joseph's parking lot, as well as her thoughts on the challenges and changes COVID presents her church and community.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph's Fall Festival

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
St. Joseph's Guild President Annie Trudell talks about the upcoming Fall Festival Fundraiser, held this Saturday from 11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. in the St. Joseph's parking lot, as well as her thoughts on the challenges and changes COVID presents her church and community.

News

Jeffers High School closed due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A Houghton County school is closed because of the Coronavirus.

News

Mackinac Bridge partial closure canceled

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Mackinac Bridge has partial closure due to high winds.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

News

Delta Animal Shelter receives check from Dewdrop Family Restaurant

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The animal shelter is thankful for the generosity. A majority of the money donated will go towards medical bills.

Coronavirus

COVID has affected car dealerships in the U.P.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer, and soap. Manufactures have struggled to keep up with the demand of these products. And much like these products, some car dealerships have hit similar road bumps.