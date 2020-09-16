Advertisement

Deaf dog looking for forever home

Her new owners will need to adapt to not using verbal commands
Mercedes, two-year-old pit mix up for adoption.
Mercedes, two-year-old pit mix up for adoption.(WLUC photo)
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Animal Shelter is flooded with dogs, many not adoptable yet, but one dog currently up for adoption is pretty special.

Mercedes is a two-year-old pit mix. She’s a fun-loving, happy go lucky and well-trained dog. But she won’t come when you call her name.

“She is deaf but that doesn’t stop her from being your typical dog. She is such a huge sweetheart and has loads of energy and is a fast learner and willing to please,” said Samantha Grzybowski, Adoption Specialist for Delta Animal Shelter.

As a deaf dog, Mercedes needs an owner who is willing to adapt to not relying on verbal cues.

“You’re going to want to have a fenced in yard or a tie out for her to be on because with her not being able to hear, she doesn’t know when you’re calling her,” said Grzybowski.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t communicate with her. Mercedes was trained by the Dawgz Adapt program on following hand signals.

“With a being a graduate of the dogs adapt program, there will be in her adoption folder a week by week what they worked with her on for training. Also, all her commands are in there too and the hand signals they used,” said Grzybowski.

Before living in the U.P., Mercedes lived in a shelter downstate. A staff member from D&D Dog Dynamics Gladstone met her while in school below the bridge.

“She didn’t have a whole lot of interest which would’ve put her with a not very good outcome down there, so she got her up here with us to work with,” said Grzybowski.

The shelter says Mercedes is a great dog and they’re grateful she was transferred to the U.P. “She’s a very happy go lucky, fun-loving dog. Super huge sweetheart, very high energy,” said Grzybowski.

Mercedes doesn’t realize she’s different from other dogs, she’s just looking for a loving home to call her own.

If you’re interested in adopting Mercedes, you can email the Delta Animal Shelter at deltaanimals@yahoo.com with subject: Mercedes.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

