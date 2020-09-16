CTE Committee optimistic about the future of skilled trade jobs in Marquette and Alger Counties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee for Marquette County met Wednesday afternoon for an update on where CTE stands as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The group discussed the state of the middle college, the line tech program, apprenticeships and trades that are hiring.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters was also able to secure more than $14 million in apprenticeship grants for Michigan, helping the local CTE efforts. Through new partnerships, the programs in Marquette and Alger Counties have been able to help several students find good careers.

“When I think back on the kind of successes this group has had in assisting other people getting things accomplished, I just get kind of overwhelmed and I’m very thankful that I’m part of this group and hopefully we’ll do this kind of a meeting again maybe in two months to stay updated,” said Stu Bradley, a member of the CTE Committee.

Eagle Mine also increased their contribution to the technical middle college allowing them to keep a primary student support position.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.