Cooler & drier air on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A front is clearing the U.P. with a few isolated showers early on. Then, clouds slowly clear out. Tonight high pressure from Canada moves in with cooler and drier air. Frost Advisories will be in effect as lows drop to the 30s overnight. By Friday morning, lows will be in the upper 20s to 30s. Highs will remain below normal, but sunshine prevails into the weekend.

Today: Isolated showers early on with clouds decreasing

  • Highs: Around 60° west, mid to upper 60s central, mid 60s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler

  • Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south

Friday: Chilly morning with frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

  • Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

  • Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

  • Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

  • Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

