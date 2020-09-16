Cooler & drier air on the way

A front is clearing the U.P. with a few isolated showers early on. Then, clouds slowly clear out. Tonight high pressure from Canada moves in with cooler and drier air. Frost Advisories will be in effect as lows drop to the 30s overnight. By Friday morning, lows will be in the upper 20s to 30s. Highs will remain below normal, but sunshine prevails into the weekend.

Today: Isolated showers early on with clouds decreasing

Highs: Around 60° west, mid to upper 60s central, mid 60s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler

Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s north, mid to upper 50s south

Friday: Chilly morning with frost. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cool

Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

